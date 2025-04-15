Q4 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Issued By Zacks Research

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of CME stock opened at $263.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.56. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

In other CME Group news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after buying an additional 326,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

