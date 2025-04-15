Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quince Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

