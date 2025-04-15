Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:PD

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.71.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$58.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.48. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$51.38 and a 12 month high of C$109.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$263,499.70. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

