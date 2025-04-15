Raymond James Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.59 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.