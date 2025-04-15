RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of RE/MAX worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.34 million. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

