RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

