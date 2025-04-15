Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BYRN FY2025 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

BYRN opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $34.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

