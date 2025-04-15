Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax Q1 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

KMX opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

