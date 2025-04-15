Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 8.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $131.96 and last traded at $130.50. 179,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 519,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Root

Insider Activity at Root

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $153,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This represents a 24.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,191,469 in the last ninety days. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.