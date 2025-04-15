Roth Capital Estimates AST SpaceMobile Q1 Earnings

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ASTS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $22.91 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11,013.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

