Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $7.06 on Monday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,041 shares of company stock worth $7,870,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,722.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

