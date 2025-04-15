Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 475,384 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 328,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $10,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 121,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

