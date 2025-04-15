Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 425,041 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 109,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

