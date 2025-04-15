Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 524 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,828,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

