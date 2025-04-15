Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 69,790 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 350.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lazard worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.60. This represents a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

