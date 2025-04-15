Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Citigroup began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

