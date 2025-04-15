Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.