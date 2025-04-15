Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,835 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

