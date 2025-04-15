Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 35,746 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.65% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 239.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

JSPR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

