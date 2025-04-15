Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.01. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

