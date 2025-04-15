Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

