Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.59% of Kaltura worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 15.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 91,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaltura by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaltura by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118,718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 126.99%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Kaltura

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 113,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $279,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,556,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,437.72. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 135,496 shares of company stock valued at $317,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

