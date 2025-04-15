Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

