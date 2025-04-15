Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.