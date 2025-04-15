Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Plexus by 1,875.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.83. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $92.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,337 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $616,851.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,026.85. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,775.14. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

