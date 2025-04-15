Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

