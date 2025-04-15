Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,558,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,374,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

