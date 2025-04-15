Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

