Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Business First Bancshares worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BFST. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

BFST opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.