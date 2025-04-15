Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $119,095,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,079,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 8,277.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

