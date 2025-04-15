Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of CADE opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

