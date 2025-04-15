Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

