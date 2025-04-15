Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,775,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $954.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

