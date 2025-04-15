Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

EFSC stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

