Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 7.3 %

ATAT opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATAT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.