Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 555,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

VF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. VF Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.25%.

VF Company Profile

(Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.