Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 716.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Match Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Match Group by 4,659.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,915,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,643,000 after buying an additional 1,874,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Match Group by 2,732.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,659,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MTCH opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

