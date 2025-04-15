Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of GCM Grosvenor worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 232.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 86,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 0.65.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,466.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

