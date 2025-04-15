Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,463 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

