Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 248.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

