Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 142,807 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,807 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Similarweb Stock Down 1.3 %

SMWB stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $567.59 million, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Similarweb

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

