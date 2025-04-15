Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,840 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 830.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Penumbra by 16.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,238.80. This trade represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,336,187.63. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Bank of America began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

