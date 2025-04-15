Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 224 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mercury General worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

