Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,682 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Renasant worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,522,000 after purchasing an additional 705,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,412,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Renasant by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 788,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

