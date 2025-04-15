Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,241 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Origin Bancorp worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,187,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

