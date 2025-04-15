Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 25.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $802,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLUT opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,056.00. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.