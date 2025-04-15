Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 104,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEMG stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

