Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

KMX opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

