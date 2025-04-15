Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of PDF Solutions worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian bought 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

