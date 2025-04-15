Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 103,587 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.