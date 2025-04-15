Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 116,625 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 116,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 25.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.53%.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

